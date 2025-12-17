(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Maas - Detroit Lions Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Maas, assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, gives a holiday shoutout to the Detroit Lions, Dec. 17, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 19:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990846
    VIRIN: 251218-A-PF227-8783
    Filename: DOD_111447459
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Maas - Detroit Lions Shoutout, by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFLLions
    Army250football

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media