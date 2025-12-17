Sgt. 1st Class William Vargo, assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, gives a holiday shoutout to the Detroit Lions, Dec. 17, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 19:29
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990838
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-PF227-1946
|Filename:
|DOD_111447441
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Vargo - Detroit Lions Shoutout, by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.