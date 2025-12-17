U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 368th Military Police Company, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade attend an M4 rifle qualification range during their training at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPRMC) rotation 26-01 at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i on Oct. 30, 2025. This range was one of the standard readiness events the Soldiers completed in addition to the realistic response training in the field. JPMRC provides soldiers an opportunity to utilize modern, multidomain training involving joint and multinational forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990819
|VIRIN:
|251030-A-JT783-8670
|Filename:
|DOD_111447263
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 368th Military Police Company Performs M4 Qualification During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01, by SSG Sarah Tanwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.