    368th Military Police Company Performs M4 Qualification During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 368th Military Police Company, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade attend an M4 rifle qualification range during their training at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPRMC) rotation 26-01 at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i on Oct. 30, 2025. This range was one of the standard readiness events the Soldiers completed in addition to the realistic response training in the field. JPMRC provides soldiers an opportunity to utilize modern, multidomain training involving joint and multinational forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990819
    VIRIN: 251030-A-JT783-8670
    Filename: DOD_111447263
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

