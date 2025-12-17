368th Military Police Company Performs M4 Qualification During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 368th Military Police Company, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade attend an M4 rifle qualification range during their training at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPRMC) rotation 26-01 at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i on Oct. 30, 2025. This range was one of the standard readiness events the Soldiers completed in addition to the realistic response training in the field. JPMRC provides soldiers an opportunity to utilize modern, multidomain training involving joint and multinational forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn)