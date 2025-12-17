(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ask a Navy Surgeon - Lt. Cmdr. Kyu Choi

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kyu Choi, resident maxillofacial surgeon with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, discusses the impact of military healthcare professionals on America's warfighting mission, August 21, at Naval Medical Center San Diego. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 17:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990812
    VIRIN: 250821-N-KM181-3002
    Filename: DOD_111447163
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask a Navy Surgeon - Lt. Cmdr. Kyu Choi, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    warfighter readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video