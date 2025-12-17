U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr Aaron Barto, maxillofacial prosthodontist with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, discusses the role of prosthetics and prosthodontists in the military, August 19, at Naval Medical Center San Diego. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 17:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990809
|VIRIN:
|250819-N-KM181-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111447144
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask a Navy Prosthodontist - Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Barto, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
