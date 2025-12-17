Op Santa 2025, Jenni Ragland A-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service Extension & Emergency Disaster Services Director Jenni Ragland, from the Alaska Division of the Salvation Army, speaks about Operation Santa Claus at the Alaska Native Heritage Center Dec. 14, 2025. The Salvation Army partnered with the center to put on the annual event aimed at spreading Christmas cheer to those affected by Typhoon Halong.