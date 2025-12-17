(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Op Santa 2025, Jenni Ragland A-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Service Extension & Emergency Disaster Services Director Jenni Ragland, from the Alaska Division of the Salvation Army, speaks about Operation Santa Claus at the Alaska Native Heritage Center Dec. 14, 2025. The Salvation Army partnered with the center to put on the annual event aimed at spreading Christmas cheer to those affected by Typhoon Halong.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 990791
    VIRIN: 251214-Z-SR689-1003
    Filename: DOD_111446826
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Op Santa 2025, Jenni Ragland A-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    salvation army
    alaska national guard
    OpSanta
    Operation Santa Claus 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video