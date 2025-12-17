Op Santa 2025, Kelsey Ciugunwallace A Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990788" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alaska Native Heritage Center President and Chief Executive Officer Kelsey Ciugunwallace speaks about the center's involvement in hosting Op Santa Dec. 14, 2025. The ANHC brought displaced residents affected by Typhoon Halong from across the Anchorage area to gather together and celebrate the Christmas season alongside organizations like the Alaska National Guard and Salvation Army