B-roll footage of a soldier video recording another soldier launching a drone and a soldier shooting down a drone, from Fort Sill's JCU.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990787
|VIRIN:
|251217-O-KP881-8368
|Filename:
|DOD_111446814
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll from Fort Sill's JCU, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.