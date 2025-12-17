(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll from Fort Sill's JCU

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of a soldier video recording another soldier launching a drone and a soldier shooting down a drone, from Fort Sill's JCU.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990787
    VIRIN: 251217-O-KP881-8368
    Filename: DOD_111446814
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll from Fort Sill's JCU, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

