    Laulima Navy Spotlight: A Personal Compass

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Working with others is a cultural value and a personal compass for Christine Waters, who works at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Keyport, Detachment Pacific. Whether it’s helping with a project, mentoring someone or lending skills to assist in crisis, for Waters, laulima means stepping in with open hands, an open heart, knowing that our combined effort amplifies impact. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 15:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 990779
    VIRIN: 251217-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_111446594
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Laulima Navy
    Hawaii
    Christine Waters

