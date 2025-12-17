Laulima Navy Spotlight: A Personal Compass

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Working with others is a cultural value and a personal compass for Christine Waters, who works at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Keyport, Detachment Pacific. Whether it’s helping with a project, mentoring someone or lending skills to assist in crisis, for Waters, laulima means stepping in with open hands, an open heart, knowing that our combined effort amplifies impact. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)