Laulima Navy Spotlight: A Personal Compass

Working with others is a cultural value and a personal compass for Christine Waters, who works at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Keyport, Detachment Pacific. Whether it’s helping with a project, mentoring someone or lending skills to assist in crisis, for Waters, laulima means stepping in with open hands, an open heart, knowing that our combined effort amplifies impact. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|12.17.2025
|12.17.2025 15:30
|Series
|990779
|251217-N-KN989-1001
|DOD_111446594
|00:01:00
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|0
|0
