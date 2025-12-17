(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 SCANG End of Year Video

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing are included in a comprehensive review of the South Carolina Air National Guard's activities, events, and accomplishments during the 2025 calendar year at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, and surrounding areas. This summary highlights the key developments and contributions made by the organization over the past year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dawson)

    This work, 2025 SCANG End of Year Video, by SSgt Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McEntire JNGB
    169th FW
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Air National Guard

