2025 SCANG End of Year Video

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing are included in a comprehensive review of the South Carolina Air National Guard's activities, events, and accomplishments during the 2025 calendar year at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, and surrounding areas. This summary highlights the key developments and contributions made by the organization over the past year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dawson)