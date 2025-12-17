U.S. Army infantry cadre assigned to 1st Battalion, 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) training at Fort Indiantown Gap Dec. 9–11, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to modernize small-unit reconnaissance and prepare instructors for future unmanned aircraft system integration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990755
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-AM608-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111446151
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: Soldier Borne Sensor drone training, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier Borne Sensor drone training
Fort Indiantown Gap
Drone
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator
Pennsylvania
Army National Guard