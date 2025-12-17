(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-roll: Soldier Borne Sensor drone training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    U.S. Army infantry cadre assigned to 1st Battalion, 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) training at Fort Indiantown Gap Dec. 9–11, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to modernize small-unit reconnaissance and prepare instructors for future unmanned aircraft system integration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990755
    VIRIN: 251209-A-AM608-1010
    Filename: DOD_111446151
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Soldier Borne Sensor drone training

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Drone

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator

    Pennsylvania

    Army National Guard

    166th Regiment
    Drone
    SBS
    166RTI
    Soldier Borne Sensor
    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

