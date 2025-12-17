Army Sustainment Command leadership provides holiday greetings and well wishes for Soldiers, Civilians and Contractors. ASC Commanding General Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley and ASC Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman offer their support and appreciation to the workforce for their dedication and teamwork throughout 2025.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 13:23
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990750
|VIRIN:
|251217-O-YO974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111446079
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC Holiday Message 2025, by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.