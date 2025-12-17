ASC Holiday Message 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Sustainment Command leadership provides holiday greetings and well wishes for Soldiers, Civilians and Contractors. ASC Commanding General Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley and ASC Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman offer their support and appreciation to the workforce for their dedication and teamwork throughout 2025.