    ASC Holiday Message 2025

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Sustainment Command leadership provides holiday greetings and well wishes for Soldiers, Civilians and Contractors. ASC Commanding General Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley and ASC Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman offer their support and appreciation to the workforce for their dedication and teamwork throughout 2025.

    Holiday Season

