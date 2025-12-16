(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    619 Quartermaster Field Feeding Training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raymond Valdez 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Jessica Harper and Spc. Timmie Dunham III, both Culinary Specialist assigned to 619 Quartermaster Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division( Air Assault), discuss the challenges and teamwork needed to compete in the Philip A. Connelly Program at Fort Campbell, Ky., on Oct. 8, 2025. The Philip A. Connelly Program is the personification of food service excellence executed by Field Feeding Teams resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army field environments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raymond Valdez)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990709
    VIRIN: 251008-A-MB765-7054
    Filename: DOD_111445660
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    101st Airborne (Air Assault) Division
    XVIII ABC
    Quartermaster Corp
    Phillip A. Connelly award competition

