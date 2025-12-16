619 Quartermaster Field Feeding Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Jessica Harper and Spc. Timmie Dunham III, both Culinary Specialist assigned to 619 Quartermaster Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division( Air Assault), discuss the challenges and teamwork needed to compete in the Philip A. Connelly Program at Fort Campbell, Ky., on Oct. 8, 2025. The Philip A. Connelly Program is the personification of food service excellence executed by Field Feeding Teams resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army field environments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raymond Valdez)