    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Report- Ep. 123

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    This week on the Raider Report, The 17th Training Wing celebrated Airman Leadership School Class 26-A’s graduation and the Honorary Commanders participated in their first 17th TRW immersion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990708
    VIRIN: 251216-F-CK819-1002
    Filename: DOD_111445595
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report- Ep. 123, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Airman Leadership School
    Goodfellow
    honorary commanders

