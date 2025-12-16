This week on the Raider Report, The 17th Training Wing celebrated Airman Leadership School Class 26-A’s graduation and the Honorary Commanders participated in their first 17th TRW immersion.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 11:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990708
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-CK819-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111445595
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report- Ep. 123, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
