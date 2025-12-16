REACT: Engine for Innovation

The 76th Commodities Maintenance Group and Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling (REACT) lab use 3D scanning and printing technology to recreate aircraft parts at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The cutting-edge innovation involves the rapid reproduction of legacy components, reducing wait times and supply chain delays. (U.S. Air Force Air Force video by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990705
|VIRIN:
|251217-F-QT818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111445536
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
