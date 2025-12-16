(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    REACT: Engine for Innovation

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The 76th Commodities Maintenance Group and Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling (REACT) lab use 3D scanning and printing technology to recreate aircraft parts at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The cutting-edge innovation involves the rapid reproduction of legacy components, reducing wait times and supply chain delays. (U.S. Air Force Air Force video by Courtney Landsberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990705
    VIRIN: 251217-F-QT818-1001
    Filename: DOD_111445536
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REACT: Engine for Innovation, by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tinker Air Force Base
    react
    76 CMXG
    Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling Lab

