(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Back table pack sterile setup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sofia Jiminez, 48th Medical Group labor and delivery technician, demonstrates how to sterilely open a back table pack prior to a cesarean section as part of a training video series at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 25, 2025. The Liberty Wing’s labor and delivery team conducted the training to ensure personnel are prepared to set up the surgical room for emergency C-sections. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 10:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 990678
    VIRIN: 250625-F-AX516-1003
    Filename: DOD_111445028
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back table pack sterile setup, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    48th MDG, training series, Labor and Delivery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video