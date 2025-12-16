(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: Vicenza Military Police, first responders sharpen medical response skills

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Tamia Lee 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 529th Military Police Company provide first aid to simulated casualties during training with local military police and first responders at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 13, 2025. The training was part of a larger law enforcement exercise designed to strengthen collaboration between military police and host-nation partners, identify and address training gaps, reduce vulnerabilities, and build a cohesive, mission-ready force. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tamia Lee)

    Footage contains close, medium, and wide shots of first responders participating in medical training.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 07:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990647
    VIRIN: 251212-A-XV457-1001
    Filename: DOD_111444790
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    SETAFAF, StrongerTogether, First Aid Training, Host Nation, Collaboration, Law Enforcement Exercise

