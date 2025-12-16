U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 529th Military Police Company provide first aid to simulated casualties during training with local military police and first responders at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 13, 2025. The training was part of a larger law enforcement exercise designed to strengthen collaboration between military police and host-nation partners, identify and address training gaps, reduce vulnerabilities, and build a cohesive, mission-ready force. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tamia Lee)
Footage contains close, medium, and wide shots of first responders participating in medical training.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 07:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990647
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-XV457-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111444790
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Vicenza Military Police, first responders sharpen medical response skills, by PFC Tamia Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
