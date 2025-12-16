The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District wishes a warm holiday greeting from Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on Dec. 17, 2025. (US Army Video by Mr. Yi, Ki Ho)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 22:54
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990613
|VIRIN:
|251217-A-KF943-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111444418
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District - NFL Christmas - Shout-out, by Kiho Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.