U.S. Airmen assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron receive and unload cargo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Misawa AB received F-35 Lightning II equipment in preparation for their arrival, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 21:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990603
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-OS908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111444290
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th FW receives F-35 equipment B-roll, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.