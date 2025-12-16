(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th FW receives F-35 equipment B-roll

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron receive and unload cargo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Misawa AB received F-35 Lightning II equipment in preparation for their arrival, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 21:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990603
    VIRIN: 251216-F-OS908-1001
    Filename: DOD_111444290
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    F-35
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Fifth-Gen Fighter
    13th FGS

