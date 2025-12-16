(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025. This training refines weapons proficiency, enhances aircrew coordination, and ensures units maintain the capability to provide accurate and responsive aerial support in combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. JungHwan Yoon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 21:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990598
    VIRIN: 251027-A-VH016-1025
    Filename: DOD_111444282
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2CAB,2ID,EighthArmy,U.S.Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video