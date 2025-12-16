(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAS Juliet Basin Cleanup

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 14, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo holds a Juliet Basin Cleanup community relations event, Nov. 14, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 20:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990588
    VIRIN: 251115-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_111444216
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    This work, CFAS Juliet Basin Cleanup, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Basin
    AFN
    COMREL
    CFAS
    afn sasebo
    cleanup

