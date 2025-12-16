(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Reel: 3rd MAW supports exercise Steel Knight 25

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, support exercise Steel Knight 25 across various West Coast Locations, Dec. 1-13, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Christmas is Coming (No-Drums-No-Base) composed by Lynne Publishing, and Powerful Industrial Metal Christmas composed by 83Crutch /stock.adobe.com)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 19:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990580
    VIRIN: 251216-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 0211001
    Filename: DOD_111444051
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Reel: 3rd MAW supports exercise Steel Knight 25, by Sgt Emeline Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint force
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    Marines
    interoperability
    Steel Knight 25

