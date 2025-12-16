Reel: 3rd MAW supports exercise Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, support exercise Steel Knight 25 across various West Coast Locations, Dec. 1-13, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Christmas is Coming (No-Drums-No-Base) composed by Lynne Publishing, and Powerful Industrial Metal Christmas composed by 83Crutch /stock.adobe.com)
