    Force Design 2028: Initial Update December 2025

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Force Design 2028 is a new path forward that allows the Coast Guard to better serve the American people, align with the other five military services, and swiftly effect needed change through strong civilian oversight and control. In Fiscal Year 2025, the Coast Guard delivered significant value on the Nation’s $12.1 billion investment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990568
    VIRIN: 251216-G-CS621-1001
    Filename: DOD_111443685
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

