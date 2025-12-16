(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-112 Demonstrates Combat Readiness in a Close Air Support Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, drop ordnance during a close air support drill at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025. The exercise increases proficiency, validates ordnance handling procedures and supports joint fire support elements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland)



    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:


    "ELECTRONIC-TRAP-HIPHOP-(MODULAR-METHOD)" by FineTune Music
    https://stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990560
    VIRIN: 251209-M-PK029-1001
    Filename: DOD_111443506
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-112 Demonstrates Combat Readiness in a Close Air Support Exercise, by LCpl Carlina Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAS
    MARFORRES
    VMFA112
    exercise
    Reserve
    support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video