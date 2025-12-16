VMFA-112 Demonstrates Combat Readiness in a Close Air Support Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, drop ordnance during a close air support drill at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025. The exercise increases proficiency, validates ordnance handling procedures and supports joint fire support elements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland)







By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:





"ELECTRONIC-TRAP-HIPHOP-(MODULAR-METHOD)" by FineTune Music

