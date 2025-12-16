VMFA-112 Demonstrates Combat Readiness in a Close Air Support Exercise

U.S. Marines with the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, drop ordnance during a close air support drill at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025. The exercise increases proficiency, validates ordnance handling procedures and supports joint fire support elements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"ELECTRONIC-TRAP-HIPHOP-(MODULAR-METHOD)" by FineTune Music
https://stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 16:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990560
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-PK029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111443506
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
