III Armored Corps and Fort Hood host a ribbon cutting ceremony to reveal the Army's first electric locomotive on Dec. 15 at Fort Hood.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990558
|VIRIN:
|251215-A-OL557-6480
|Filename:
|DOD_111443464
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hood Electric Locomotive, by Derika Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.