    Fort Hood Electric Locomotive

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Derika Upshaw 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    III Armored Corps and Fort Hood host a ribbon cutting ceremony to reveal the Army's first electric locomotive on Dec. 15 at Fort Hood.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 16:24
