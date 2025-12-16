(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade 2025 Deployment Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    2025 Deployment video of Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), deploying to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, where the brigade conducted aviation operations to enable partnered forces, deter regional threats, and support stability across the CENTCOM theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 16:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990552
    VIRIN: 251216-A-ID763-6714
    Filename: DOD_111443333
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade 2025 Deployment Video, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CJTF
    101st Combat Air Brigade
    OIR
    CENTCOM
    101st Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video