101st Combat Aviation Brigade 2025 Deployment Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990552" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2025 Deployment video of Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), deploying to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, where the brigade conducted aviation operations to enable partnered forces, deter regional threats, and support stability across the CENTCOM theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)