The 4th Infantry Division highlights its continued integration of Next Generation Command and Control capabilities at Fort Carson, Colorado, following a brief pause in social media activity, Nov. 14, 2025. The video showcases Soldiers employing modern mission command systems designed to improve connectivity, situational awareness and decision-making across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)
The video contains music from a U.S. Army licensed asset from Universal Production Music.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990517
|VIRIN:
|251114-A-LV856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111442558
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4ID Social Media We Are Back Reel, by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
