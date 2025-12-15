(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4ID Social Media We Are Back Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    The 4th Infantry Division highlights its continued integration of Next Generation Command and Control capabilities at Fort Carson, Colorado, following a brief pause in social media activity, Nov. 14, 2025. The video showcases Soldiers employing modern mission command systems designed to improve connectivity, situational awareness and decision-making across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)

    The video contains music from a U.S. Army licensed asset from Universal Production Music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990517
    VIRIN: 251114-A-LV856-1001
    Filename: DOD_111442558
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4ID Social Media We Are Back Reel, by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    Ivy
    Steadfast and Loyal
    NGC2
    4ID
    Next-Generation Command and Control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video