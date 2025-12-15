Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division prepare for Ivy Sting III, a division-level exercise demonstrating the integration of Next Generation Command and Control in support of lethality and mission command, Dec. 4, at Fort Carson, Colorado. During the event, Soldiers operated with advanced mission command platforms, sensor networks, and synchronized communications designed to enhance decision-making and operational coordination. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)
The video contains music from a U.S. Army licensed asset from Universal Production Music.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990514
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-LV856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111442510
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Sting III Loading, by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.