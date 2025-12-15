Ivy Sting III Loading

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division prepare for Ivy Sting III, a division-level exercise demonstrating the integration of Next Generation Command and Control in support of lethality and mission command, Dec. 4, at Fort Carson, Colorado. During the event, Soldiers operated with advanced mission command platforms, sensor networks, and synchronized communications designed to enhance decision-making and operational coordination. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)



The video contains music from a U.S. Army licensed asset from Universal Production Music.