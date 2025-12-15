(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Sting III Loading

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division prepare for Ivy Sting III, a division-level exercise demonstrating the integration of Next Generation Command and Control in support of lethality and mission command, Dec. 4, at Fort Carson, Colorado. During the event, Soldiers operated with advanced mission command platforms, sensor networks, and synchronized communications designed to enhance decision-making and operational coordination. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)

    The video contains music from a U.S. Army licensed asset from Universal Production Music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990514
    VIRIN: 251204-A-LV856-1001
    Filename: DOD_111442510
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting III Loading, by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ivy
    Steadfast and Loyal
    NGC2
    4ID
    Next-Generation Command and Control
    IVY STING III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video