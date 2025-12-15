(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day With 2nd LAR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maximum Orduna 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conduct day to day operations on Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Nov. 12 2025. 2nd LAR conducts maintenance checks and teaches Marines the history and heritage of 2nd LAR. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maximum Orduna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990502
    VIRIN: 251212-M-FY246-1001
    Filename: DOD_111442430
    Length: 00:09:14
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day With 2nd LAR, by LCpl Maximum Orduna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MARDIV
    2nd LAR
    Light Armor Reconnaissance
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video