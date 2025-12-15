This video shot and edited by soldiers from 55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera) reveals the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year 2025 winner Sgt. 1st Class Randall Smith. The animation/ low third was built by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller the Public Affairs NCOIC at the Center for Initial Military Training. It shows the various events that Sgt. 1st Class Smith competed in during the annual competition at Fort Jackson, S.C., Sept. 14-18, 2025. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Williams, Sgt. Molly Morrow, Spc. Dickey Parker, Pvt. 1st Class Charnice Nelson, and Pvt. 2nd Class Aaron Abeyta)
