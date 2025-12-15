(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The U.S. Army Reserve delivers the critical capabilities needed to support and sustain the fight around the world. From sustainment and logistics to intelligence, signal, engineering, medical, and chemical forces, Army Reserve Soldiers and Civilians provide global expertise and operational depth.

    Through realistic, integrated training with Active Duty and joint partners, the Army Reserve remains ready to deploy, support, and sustain operations wherever the mission goes.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990474
    VIRIN: 251216-A-VC966-1411
    Filename: DOD_111442175
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Go. We Go. Combat Ready., by SGT Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    us army reserve

