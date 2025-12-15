(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shake, Rattle & Roll: Testing Makes Sure MREs Can Withstand Shipping Stress

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Katie Lange  

    Before boxes of rations are sent to service members across the world, they are dropped and vibrated by experts at the Army DEVCOM Soldier Center’s Combat Feeding Division in Natick, Mass. The rough handling tests simulate real-world conditions to make sure the products get to the warfighter in one piece.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990467
    VIRIN: 250708-D-JZ422-8206
    Filename: DOD_111442135
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shake, Rattle & Roll: Testing Makes Sure MREs Can Withstand Shipping Stress, by Katie Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MREs
    Army DEVCOM Soldier Center’s Combat Feeding Division

