Shake, Rattle & Roll: Testing Makes Sure MREs Can Withstand Shipping Stress

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990467" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Before boxes of rations are sent to service members across the world, they are dropped and vibrated by experts at the Army DEVCOM Soldier Center’s Combat Feeding Division in Natick, Mass. The rough handling tests simulate real-world conditions to make sure the products get to the warfighter in one piece.