Shake, Rattle & Roll: Testing Makes Sure MREs Can Withstand Shipping Stress

Before boxes of rations are sent to service members across the world, they are dropped and vibrated by experts at the Army DEVCOM Soldier Center’s Combat Feeding Division in Natick, Mass. The rough handling tests simulate real-world conditions to make sure the products get to the warfighter in one piece.
|07.08.2025
|12.16.2025 10:22
|Video Productions
