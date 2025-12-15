Prototype Device IDs Contaminants in Field Feeding Settings

A new device may be the future of detecting and cleaning contaminants out in the field. Researchers at the Army DEVCOM Soldier Center’s Combat Feeding Division in Natick, Mass., are developing a device that uses multispectral imaging to identify contaminants in a field feeding setting to better protect service members in the field.
Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 10:01
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990461
|VIRIN:
|250708-D-JZ422-9509
|Filename:
|DOD_111442067
Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
