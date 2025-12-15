(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prototype Device IDs Contaminants in Field Feeding Settings

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Katie Lange  

    DMA Social Media

    A new device may be the future of detecting and cleaning contaminants out in the field. Researchers at the Army DEVCOM Soldier Center’s Combat Feeding Division in Natick, Mass., are developing a device that uses multispectral imaging to identify contaminants in a field feeding setting to better protect service members in the field.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 10:01
