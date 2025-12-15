(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Salamanca Roof Repair Project - 2nd Lt. Aiden Morley and Staff Sgt. Alexander Quinn

    PANAMA

    12.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    2nd Lt. Aiden Morley and Staff Sgt. Alexander Quinn, both engineers assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, speak about an ongoing humanitarian effort in Salamanca, Panamá, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 08:56
    Category: Interviews
    Location: PA

    3rd Infantry Division, Interoperability, Panama, JSCG-P, 92nd ENG BM

