2nd Lt. Aiden Morley and Staff Sgt. Alexander Quinn, both engineers assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, speak about an ongoing humanitarian effort in Salamanca, Panamá, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 08:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|990448
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-GV534-9973
|Filename:
|DOD_111441895
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Salamanca Roof Repair Project - 2nd Lt. Aiden Morley and Staff Sgt. Alexander Quinn, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
