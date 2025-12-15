(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida Red Legs Deploy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the Florida National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, depart the Lakeland Linder Airport for a deployment to support global security operations December 14, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990447
    VIRIN: 251214-F-LQ174-9873
    Filename: DOD_111441879
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Red Legs Deploy, by MSgt Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLNG; Red Legs; Never Surrender; FLARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video