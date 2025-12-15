(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th LCT Marines Execute Fire Team Attacks During an FTX B-Roll

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute fire team sized attacks during a field training exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. Dec. 4, 2025. 12th LCT executed an FTX, employing multiple weapons systems and various sized elements to strengthen battlefield capabilities and build team cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 07:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990440
    VIRIN: 251204-M-KK895-1001
    Filename: DOD_111441782
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USMCNews; 12th LCT; Marines; Fireteam Attacks; 3d MARDIV; FTX

