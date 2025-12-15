12th LCT Marines Execute Fire Team Attacks During an FTX B-Roll

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute fire team sized attacks during a field training exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. Dec. 4, 2025. 12th LCT executed an FTX, employing multiple weapons systems and various sized elements to strengthen battlefield capabilities and build team cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)
