12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range B-roll

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute a multi-weapons systems range during a field training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Training with multiple weapon systems is essential for Marines as it expands their skill set, enhances tactical flexibility, and ensures readiness to effectively engage diverse threats in dynamic combat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)