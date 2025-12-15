(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range B-roll

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute a multi-weapons systems range during a field training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Training with multiple weapon systems is essential for Marines as it expands their skill set, enhances tactical flexibility, and ensures readiness to effectively engage diverse threats in dynamic combat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 07:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990438
    VIRIN: 251203-M-KK895-1001
    Filename: DOD_111441775
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range B-roll, by Cpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMCNews; 12th LCT; Marines; Live-Fire Range; 3d MARDIV; FTX

