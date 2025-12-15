U.S. Marines and Sailors with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute a multi-weapons systems range during a field training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Training with multiple weapon systems is essential for Marines as it expands their skill set, enhances tactical flexibility, and ensures readiness to effectively engage diverse threats in dynamic combat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 07:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990438
|VIRIN:
|251203-M-KK895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111441775
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range B-roll, by Cpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
