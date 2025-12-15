U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, support exercise Steel Knight 25 across various West Coast Locations, Dec. 1-13, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Don't Stop composed by SilverBoxStudio, and Aggressive Momentum composed by Bubble /stock.adobe.com)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 20:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990398
|VIRIN:
|251201-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|0211001
|Filename:
|DOD_111441264
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Video: 3rd MAW supports exercise Steel Knight 25, by Sgt Emeline Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.