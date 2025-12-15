(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 All American Best Medic Competition | Day 1

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division demonstrate their skills during day one of the All American Best Medic Competition (AABMC) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2025. The 36-hour event includes challenges such as swimming, physical fitness lanes, day and night land navigation, obstacle courses, unknown distance rucks, combat casualty lanes, and pistol-carbine assessments.

    The All-American Best Medic Competition assesses not only the medical proficiency of the participants but also their physical endurance, tactical abilities, and performance under pressure, showcasing the elite capabilities of the division's combat medics.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990390
    VIRIN: 251013-A-MJ406-5621
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111441229
    Length: 00:11:18
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 All American Best Medic Competition | Day 1, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Medic
    paratrooper
    airborne
    combat medic

