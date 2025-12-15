Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division demonstrate their skills during day one of the All American Best Medic Competition (AABMC) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2025. The 36-hour event includes challenges such as swimming, physical fitness lanes, day and night land navigation, obstacle courses, unknown distance rucks, combat casualty lanes, and pistol-carbine assessments.
The All-American Best Medic Competition assesses not only the medical proficiency of the participants but also their physical endurance, tactical abilities, and performance under pressure, showcasing the elite capabilities of the division's combat medics.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990390
|VIRIN:
|251013-A-MJ406-5621
|PIN:
|049049
|Filename:
|DOD_111441229
|Length:
|00:11:18
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 All American Best Medic Competition | Day 1, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.