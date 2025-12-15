(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 AR-MEDCOM Holiday Season Message

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The newly appointed commanding general of the Army Reserve Medical Command, Maj. Gen.
    Beth Salisbury, is joined by fellow leaders within her command staff to wish Soldiers, their
    families and battle buddies a happy and safe holiday season. During the holidays, staying
    connected and looking out for one another is especially important for military service members and families. As the season can amplify stress and emotional challenges, we are reminded that support is always available. (U.S. Army Reserve video production by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 18:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 AR-MEDCOM Holiday Season Message, by SFC Christopher Hernandez and SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    happy holidays
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Pinellas Park
    Florida
    holiday message 2025

