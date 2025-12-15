2025 AR-MEDCOM Holiday Season Message

The newly appointed commanding general of the Army Reserve Medical Command, Maj. Gen.
Beth Salisbury, is joined by fellow leaders within her command staff to wish Soldiers, their
families and battle buddies a happy and safe holiday season. During the holidays, staying
connected and looking out for one another is especially important for military service members and families. As the season can amplify stress and emotional challenges, we are reminded that support is always available. (U.S. Army Reserve video production by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
12.14.2025
12.15.2025
Video Productions
990357
251215-A-YH571-1001
|123456
|DOD_111440847
00:01:10
PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
