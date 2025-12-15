1-17 Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) Inactivation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1-17 Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) was established on Jul. 1, 1916, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Since its founding, the unit has been involved in almost every major conflict and has undergone numerous restructuring and modernization efforts over the years. Its most recent deployments include: Immediate Response Force (Task Force Saber in 2020) and Operation Inherent Resolve (Task Force Nighthawk in 2023). Earlier this year, the 1-17 ACS received orders for inactivation, marking an end of its 109-year history. The inactivation ceremony marks the official close of 1-17 ACS, with the colors being cased. Casing the colors preserves the flag, representing the unit's lineage and heritage. However, the squadron's legacy will continue through its troopers and its rich history.

