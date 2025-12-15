(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-17 Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) Inactivation Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 1-17 Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) was established on Jul. 1, 1916, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Since its founding, the unit has been involved in almost every major conflict and has undergone numerous restructuring and modernization efforts over the years. Its most recent deployments include: Immediate Response Force (Task Force Saber in 2020) and Operation Inherent Resolve (Task Force Nighthawk in 2023). Earlier this year, the 1-17 ACS received orders for inactivation, marking an end of its 109-year history. The inactivation ceremony marks the official close of 1-17 ACS, with the colors being cased. Casing the colors preserves the flag, representing the unit's lineage and heritage. However, the squadron's legacy will continue through its troopers and its rich history.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 15:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 990320
    Filename: DOD_111440122
    Length: 00:27:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-17 Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) Inactivation Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

