U.S. Army Soldiers, engineers assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, assemble their tools during a school roof repair project at Salamanca, Panamá, Dec. 12, 2025. This repair will ensure the school has a safe and waterfree structure for over 230 elementary students to learn and grow for years to come. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990310
|VIRIN:
|251215-A-GV534-3380
|Filename:
|DOD_111439710
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
