Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard deliver holiday messages to loved ones back home while serving in Washington, D.C. The messages reflect the personal sacrifices behind the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, where approximately 2,400 National Guard members support public safety and strengthen community trust alongside law enforcement and local partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 14:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990303
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-SK939-2643
|Filename:
|DOD_111439571
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisiana National Guard Soldiers Send Holiday Messages While Supporting Public Safety Mission in Washington, D.C., by SGT Alex Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
