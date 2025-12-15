(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rangers in Action Demonstration Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Video by Joy Edwards 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 4th Ranger Training Battalion conduct a Rangers in Action demonstration, Oct. 3, 2025, at Victory Pond on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army video by Joy Edwards and Payton King)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 13:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990301
    VIRIN: 251003-O-FW704-6060
    Filename: DOD_111439497
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers in Action Demonstration Reel, by Joy Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    MCOE
    Ranger Training Battalion
    Victory Pond
    Rangers in Action demonstration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video