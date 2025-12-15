Soldiers with the 4th Ranger Training Battalion conduct a Rangers in Action demonstration, Oct. 3, 2025, at Victory Pond on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army video by Joy Edwards and Payton King)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 13:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990301
|VIRIN:
|251003-O-FW704-6060
|Filename:
|DOD_111439497
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers in Action Demonstration Reel, by Joy Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.