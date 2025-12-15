Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division use a Ghost unmanned aircraft system to survey field environments during Ivy Sting III on Fort Carson, Colorado, December 11, 2025. Ivy Sting III highlighted simulated wargaming and leveraged the Next Generation Command and Control ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates software applications, infrastructure, data, and transport into a unified operational architecture. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990298
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-KY607-7499
|Filename:
|DOD_111439461
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Sting III Ghost B-Roll, by SGT William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.