Ivy Sting III Ghost B-Roll

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division use a Ghost unmanned aircraft system to survey field environments during Ivy Sting III on Fort Carson, Colorado, December 11, 2025. Ivy Sting III highlighted simulated wargaming and leveraged the Next Generation Command and Control ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates software applications, infrastructure, data, and transport into a unified operational architecture. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Rogers)