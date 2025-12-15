(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting III Ghost B-Roll

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. William Rogers 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division use a Ghost unmanned aircraft system to survey field environments during Ivy Sting III on Fort Carson, Colorado, December 11, 2025. Ivy Sting III highlighted simulated wargaming and leveraged the Next Generation Command and Control ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates software applications, infrastructure, data, and transport into a unified operational architecture. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Rogers)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990298
    VIRIN: 251211-A-KY607-7499
    Filename: DOD_111439461
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    4th Infantry Division
    Ivy Sting III

