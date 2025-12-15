A teaser for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma’s Airshow using a compilation of previous airshow events at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Dec. 12 2025. This video was put together using public domain imagery on DVIDS to raise awareness for the Yuma Airshow in March 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti) (This video was made in vertical format to best meet the social media standard and was made with the intention of gathering attention towards the MCAS Yuma Airshow.)
By License - This video contains audio music track from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock - Asset ID: #1614197882
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 13:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990290
|VIRIN:
|251212-M-EN170-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111439390
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAS Yuma 60th Airshow Promo, by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.