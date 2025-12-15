(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen and Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aidan Coffey, a ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Drill Team, speaks on the team’s preparation for the Doha International Festival of Music and Marching ahead of their trip to Doha, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2025. The Drill Team prepared the performance in alignment with their mission to recruit, retain, and inspire spectators around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 12:12
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Drill Team prepares for Qatar, by SrA Geneva Nguyen and SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    jbab
    US Air Force Honor Guard
    Doha Qatar
    military tattoo

