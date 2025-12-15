U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aidan Coffey, a ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Drill Team, speaks on the team’s preparation for the Doha International Festival of Music and Marching ahead of their trip to Doha, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2025. The Drill Team prepared the performance in alignment with their mission to recruit, retain, and inspire spectators around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 12:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990288
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-UD194-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111439291
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Drill Team prepares for Qatar, by SrA Geneva Nguyen and SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.