Air Force Drill Team prepares for Qatar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aidan Coffey, a ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Drill Team, speaks on the team’s preparation for the Doha International Festival of Music and Marching ahead of their trip to Doha, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2025. The Drill Team prepared the performance in alignment with their mission to recruit, retain, and inspire spectators around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)