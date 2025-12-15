Senior Airmen Jacob and Melissa Haseker guest host the latest episode of Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Dec. 15. The episode features the base’s free monthly produce drive held outside the Hanscom Chapel, which is organized by the Hasekers, highlights the mission of the Enterprise IT and Cyber Infrastructure Division, informs the workforce of recent name changes to Hanscom AFB-based directorates, and recaps the annual Trees for Soldiers event supporting military and veteran families. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 12:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|990276
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-PR861-1485
|Filename:
|DOD_111439210
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Hanscom Today: Community support, cyber innovation, and holiday giving, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.