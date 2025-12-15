(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Hanscom Today: Community support, cyber innovation, and holiday giving

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    Senior Airmen Jacob and Melissa Haseker guest host the latest episode of Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Dec. 15. The episode features the base’s free monthly produce drive held outside the Hanscom Chapel, which is organized by the Hasekers, highlights the mission of the Enterprise IT and Cyber Infrastructure Division, informs the workforce of recent name changes to Hanscom AFB-based directorates, and recaps the annual Trees for Soldiers event supporting military and veteran families. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 12:40
    TAGS

    Hanscom Air Force Base
    AFLCMC
    Trees for Soldiers
    Team Hanscom Today
    Produce Drive

