Team Hanscom Today: Community support, cyber innovation, and holiday giving

Senior Airmen Jacob and Melissa Haseker guest host the latest episode of Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Dec. 15. The episode features the base’s free monthly produce drive held outside the Hanscom Chapel, which is organized by the Hasekers, highlights the mission of the Enterprise IT and Cyber Infrastructure Division, informs the workforce of recent name changes to Hanscom AFB-based directorates, and recaps the annual Trees for Soldiers event supporting military and veteran families. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)