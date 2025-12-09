U.S. Army Lt. Col. Comador Ferguson and Command Sgt. Major Jason Reichart, command team of the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade extend their warm holiday greetings to all soldiers and their families during the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 10:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990250
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-GH759-1165
|Filename:
|DOD_111438808
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from 12th CAB LTC Ferguson and CSM Reichart, by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.