Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Greetings from 12th CAB LTC Ferguson and CSM Reichart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Comador Ferguson and Command Sgt. Major Jason Reichart, command team of the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade extend their warm holiday greetings to all soldiers and their families during the holiday season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 10:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990250
    VIRIN: 251209-A-GH759-1165
    Filename: DOD_111438808
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from 12th CAB LTC Ferguson and CSM Reichart, by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday season
    12 CAB
    VCORPS
    wingsofvictory
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download