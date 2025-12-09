Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview; 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition - 1st Lt. Taylor Cadenhead

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with U.S. Army 1st Lt. Taylor Cadenhead, Medical Department Activity - Bavaria, explains what is the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition, held Dec. 9 - Dec. 12, 2025, at Landstuhl, Baumholder, and Rhine Ordinance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR). MRC, EUR conducted the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition in honor of U.S. Army Cpl. Alfred L. Wilson to test the competencies, skills, and readiness of medics in MRC, EUR as well as medics in the United States Army Europe-Africa (USAREUR-AF) area of operations.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Novah Nzeyimana.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 09:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 990247
    VIRIN: 251209-F-NA463-1003
    Filename: DOD_111438795
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview; 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition - 1st Lt. Taylor Cadenhead, by A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Europe
    AFN Europe
    Medical Readiness Command
    USAREUR-AF
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa
    MRC Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download