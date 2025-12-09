Interview with U.S. Army 1st Lt. Taylor Cadenhead, Medical Department Activity - Bavaria, explains what is the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition, held Dec. 9 - Dec. 12, 2025, at Landstuhl, Baumholder, and Rhine Ordinance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR). MRC, EUR conducted the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition in honor of U.S. Army Cpl. Alfred L. Wilson to test the competencies, skills, and readiness of medics in MRC, EUR as well as medics in the United States Army Europe-Africa (USAREUR-AF) area of operations.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Novah Nzeyimana.)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 09:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|990247
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-NA463-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111438795
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview; 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition - 1st Lt. Taylor Cadenhead, by A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
